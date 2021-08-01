Pokemon inspired game created for Pebble smartwatch, developer calls it Pebblemon

Pebble was among the earliest smart wearable companies that manufactured smartwatches. However, despite launching a few models and having a decent user base, the company was acquired by Fitbit. While Pebble does not exist as a smartwatch company anymore, a developer has created an interesting Pokemon like a game for the watch called Pebblemon. Keep reading to know more about the game on the Pebble smartwatch.

Developer creates a Pokemon inspired game for Pebble smartwatch

The game is called Pebblemon and it resembles Pokemon Yellow

Harrison Allen is the developer of Pebblomon, the Pokemon inspired game for the Pebble smartwatch. According to him, the graphics library created for Pebblemon replicates that of Pokemon Yellow, which was the first version of one of the most popular games in the world to run on Game Boys Color and take advantage of the limited colour palette. Since the Pebble smartwatch does not have a touchscreen, Pebblemon is playable using the buttons on the smartwatch. The founder of Pebble also reacted to the game on Twitter.

5 years on and devs like linksky are STILL building new game engines and beautiful games like Pebblemon for @Pebble. Incredible! https://t.co/gNJhJZb6qT pic.twitter.com/BU7FxSDwlm — Eric Migicovsky (@ericmigi) July 27, 2021

Pebblemon has all 251 Pokemons from the original game

From what it looks like, Pebblemon is a smaller version of the original game, i.e. Pokemon Yellow. The game features various areas within the Johto region. Interestingly, the developer has managed to put all 251 Pokemons from the original version available for Game Boy Color. Additionally, players will also be able to find items that will help them out during the gameplay. Pebblemon can be accessed through the Rebble.io repository. The repository was created after the company died in order to provide a space to developers for creating and distributing new applications which helped users to maintain their smartwatches.

Pebblemon is available on the following models

The Pokemon inspired game called Pebblemon is only available on Pebble Time, Pebble Time Round and Pebble 2 models. The game is not available on the original version of the smartwatch. Since the game has a close resemblance to Nintendo's Pokemon game series, there might be a chance that the Japanese gaming company might try to remove the game. Hence, those who are interested in getting their hands on the game shall do it quickly.