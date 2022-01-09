Pokemon Legends: Arceus pre-order bonuses; full list of early-purchase rewards

The Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on Nintendo Switch soon. Before the launch, Nintendo has released three new commercials of the game, confirming the open-world nature of the game. These trailers feature the new game's environment, gameplay mechanics and more details. However, as the release date of the game is coming around, players are wondering about the Pokemon Legends: Arceus pre-order bonuses.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus pre-order bonuses

The players who buy the Pokemon Legends: Arceus from Pokemon Center will get a limited edition Arceus-themed plushie. This reward is only available in the United States of America. Those who reside in Japan can get an Arceus V card on purchase of the game. In the United Kingdom, the online retailer Amazon will offer a bookcase and a Poke Ball to those who pre-order the Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Another popular retailer Gamestop will offer Pokemon stationery with art cards.

If the players purchase the game prior to May 10, 2022, from Nintendo eShop they will get 30 heavy balls in-game. The rewards can be claimed up till May 9, 2022. According to the official website of the game, players will be able to "Get the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set and the Baneful Fox Mask before Monday, May 9, 2022." Check out the official early purchase bonus given below on the website.

The Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set and the Baneful Fox Mask will be gifted to early purchasers of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game.

You can receive it by choosing Get via Internet from the Mystery Gifts feature in your game, up until May 9, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. PDT.

It takes approximately two hours of playtime before the Mystery Gifts feature is unlocked.

When does Pokemon Legends: Arceus come out?

As mentioned earlier, the Pokemon Legends: Arceus release date is January 28, 2021. It is developed by Game Freak, like other popular Pokemon titles. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of the most anticipated Pokemon games as it handles all the Pokemon tantrums in a three dimensional (in the game), detailed digital environment. The game will have a lot of new features that have been discussed earlier, including Pokemons attacking players, players indulging in a fight with Pokemons to catch them and more. Stay tuned for more updates about Nintendo, Pokemon and other gaming news.