Pokemon Sword Urshifu: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Legendary Fighting Pokemon?

Urshifu is a dual-form Legendary Pokemon from Generation VIII, with the Fighting-type as its primary type. The secondary type is dependent on one of two forms: Single Strike Style Urshifu, which has a Dark secondary type, and Rapid Strike Style Urshifu, which has a Water secondary type. Continue reading the article to know about its best moves in Pokemon Shield.

Pokemon Sword Urshifu Best Moveset

Best Movesets List

Urshifu-Rapid Strike Style@Life Orb

Ability - Unseen Fist

Nature - Jolly

EVs - Attack 252, Speed 252, Speed 4 HP

Strongest Moveset Surging Strikes - Strong STAB => blows through substitute moves Close Combat - Strong STAB Poison Jab - Covers Grass and Fairy Stone Edge - Covers Flying

This Pokemon has the ability to easily deal with protect AND substitutes moves and this is why it is considered a very strong Legendary Pokemon.

Other Strong Moves Aura Sphere Fighting Power 80 This move does not check accuracy. Body Press Fighting Power 80 Accuracy 100% Uses user's Def stat as Atk in damage calculation.



Urshifu Single-Strike Style's Moves

A Single-Strike Approach Urshifu's movements are mostly direct and consist of a straight-line sprint. It will initially keep its distance from its opponents before leaping in close to deliver a powerful blow. Urshifu's key attacking moves are Wicked Blow and Close Combat, which can be used against anything he outspeeds.

When confronted with other physical attackers who can outrun you, this construct shines. Counter, when combined with Focus Sash's survivability, allows you to take a hit and return twice the damage to your opponent. Even against Dynamaxed rivals, this almost guarantees a KO. Water/Fairy styles like Primarina or Tapu Fini will benefit from Thunder Punch.

Single-Strike Style's EV Spread and Style's Ability - This set employs a traditional physically aggressive spread with a focus on attack and pace. HP can be supplemented with the remaining EVs. Urshifu may use Unseen Fist to ensure that touch moves always strike, even if the opponent uses Protect.

Urshifu Rapid-Strike Style's Moves

A Quick-Fire Approach In combat, Urshifu can use flowing movements to effortlessly parry an opponent's moves before overwhelming them with a barrage of rapid attacks. To get the most out of Unseen Fist, Urshifu's movements should all be touch moves. Your key STAB moves will be Surging Strikes and Close Combat, all of which do massive amounts of damage. Thunder Punch can be used as a coverage move against bulky water forms, while Aqua Jet can be used as a priority move to finish off enemies with low health.

Image Source: Nintendo