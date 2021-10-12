Pokemon Trading Card Game Auction Lists 1st Edition Dark Charizard Up For Sale

Heritage Auctions is one of the most well-known auctions for comics, video games, trading cards and other such collectable pop-culture items. The auctions are currently gaining a lot of attention from the gaming community after a Dark Charizard was recently put up for sale online. The website has listed a Pokémon Dark Charizard #4 First Edition Team Rocket Set Trading Card and it is currently available to buy online. Since the listing has gone live, several users have been trying to find more about this Pokemon Trading Card Game. To help out these players here is everything on the internet about Dark Charizard.

1st edition Dark Charizard up for sale

The Pokemon Dark Charizard trading card’s current bid is at $175 and the auction is supposed to go live in Live Auction in 8 hours. Seeing this card being sold in an auction is a bit surprising. Because such rare cards never show up on the market. Plus, the card is a Dark variation of Charizard which was introduced as a part of the Team Rocket set the car is being sold in a near Mint Grade 7 and its artwork has been given by Ken Sugimori. If you are also excited to see this card and want to try and buy it, head on to Heritage’s official website. Apart from this, here is also the description of the Pokémon Dark Charizard #4 First Edition Team Rocket Set Trading Card taken from Heritage Auction’s official website.