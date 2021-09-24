Pokemon Unite: How to get Holowear tickets in pokemon unite; Step-by-step guide

Pokemon Unite is yet another popular video game, the mobile version of which was launched on September 22, 2021. In the game, players will battle online with two teams of five players in a map split in two halves. As with every other multiplayer game, players like to maintain a sense of individuality. To do so, they purchase the in-game skins and outfits to make their character look unique.

In Pokemon Unite, players need Holowear tickets to purchase unique outfits and kinds for their characters. The Pokemon Unite Holowear skins can be obtained in two different ways. However, for both ways to work, a player needs to maintain regular progress in the game. Once the players have these Pokemon Unite Holowear Tickets, they can head over to Zirco's Trading Store and check if they can redeem any skins.

How to get Holowear tickets in Pokemon Unite?

Holowear refers to the in-game skins that are available for different Pokemons in the game. Holowear tickets are the currency that a player can use to buy these skins or outfits. However, in order to get the Holowear Ticket, a player might have to acquire them through an Energy machine or progress in Battle Pass. Keep reading to know more about how to get Holowear tickets in Pokemon Unite.

The Energy Machine can be unlocked at level five. Once the Energy Machine is unlocked, players can deposit the Aeos energy earned after every match into the machine until the total amount of energy deposited reached 100. Once the target is reached, players can get a random reward. These rewards might or might not have a pack of Holowear Tickets. A limitation of this method is that Pokemon Unite players can only deposit up to 1400 Aeos energy points per week. Players have to pay to increase the capacity.

Another way to get the Pokemon Unite Holowear Tickets is to purchase the Battle Pass. Once a player purchases the Pokemon Unite Battle Pass, the missions that are updated on a weekly, daily and seasonal basis reward the player and increase its battle pass level as well. It is through this reward system that players are given Holowear Tickets.



What is Holowear Tickets in Pokemon Unite?

Holowear is the name of skins that a Pokemon can wear in Pokemon Unite. In other words, Holowear are outfits for Pokemons that come in various styles and themes. Holowear includes swimwear for characters, pirate costume for Cinderace, Pikachu hip hop outfit and more. Do remember that such items do not have any effect on the performance of the pokemon and can only be used to customize the physical appearance. While thee outfits or Holowears can be redeemed in a number of ways in the game, the most common method to get them is via spending an in-game currency called Holowear Tickets.