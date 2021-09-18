Pokemon Unite Moble Release Date Set As September 22: How To Download It On Your Phone?

Nintendo has been working on expanding their Pokemon gameverse for a long time now. They went ahead with their expansion by releasing new version of Pokemon Unite. Nintendo had recently announced the release of this Pokemon based free-to-play, multiplayer online battle arena video game to mobiles. After a long wait, the Pokemon Unite Mobile release date has been announced and the game is slated for release on September 22. After the announcement, the gaming community have been trying to solve certain queries regarding the game. Pokemon Unite players are currently searching for, ‘How to download Pokemon Unite Mobile on your phone?’ Here is a full guide to help out the players with their doubts about Pokemon Unite. Read more

How to download Pokemon Unite Mobile on your phone?

Nintendo had confirmed that the Pokemon unite mobile version is going to release on September 22 at 8 am BST. Nintendo had already started the pre-registration for this game on the App Store and Google Play Store. According to an official statement released by Pokemon Unite, the game has already managed to bring in about 2,500,000, participants during the pre-registration process. They have also confirmed that a special reward (Holowear—Festival Style: Pikachu) will be given if the pre-registration completes 5,000,000, participants. If this milestone is achieved, the players can redeem the Pikachu Unite license, Aeos coins and Holowear by finishing the log-in event by October 31, 2021, at 7:59 a.m. PDT. The game can be downloaded directly from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

More about Pokemon Unite

The game was already released for Nintendo Switch players on July 21. Pokemon Unite works on the concept of battling with players all over the globe with the main focus on the head to head Pokemon battles. Makers have also been expanding their Pokeverse by introducing new generation Pokemons like Gardevoi and Zeraora as special Pokemons with the updates released. Usually, the makers keep on expanding the game’s Pokeverse at a steady pace just like they did for Nintendo’s most successful mobile game, Pokemon Go. Apart from this, no other information has been released about the game. But still, keep an eye out for any updates on the game's official social media handles.