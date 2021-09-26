Pokemon Unite Plans To Expand Their Pokeverse By Adding Mamoswine To Game

Pokemon Unite has been released for multiple platforms and the gamers are certainly loving this multiplayer online battle game concept. Makers have recently released a short video to show the main attacking moves of Mamoswine. Its large tusks and ability to freeze the opponents with several ice moves makes it one of the most dangerous Pokemon to fight against. Because of these amazing attacking abilities, the Pokemon also has some mediocre defence stats. Check out all the moves and attacks of the new Mamoswine in the teaser released by Pokemon Unit.

Pokemon Unite new Pokemons

It seems like the makers have already laid out concrete plans to expand their games Pokeverse. They are currently releasing Mamoswine along with the popular Fairy-type Pokémon, Sylveon., It was a bit shocking to see makers release a total of Pokemons including Sylveon due to a selected special Pokemons are currently available in the game. All of these changes were released with a recent Pokemon Unite update.

Makers have also added new additions to the game with a recent Pokemon Unite update. Main changes to the game include a total of three new Held Items and have also made it easier to upgrade them. It is extremely important to use these held items in the game because they can improve the abilities of a Pokemon drastically. Keep in mind that each held item has a different effect on different classes of Pokemons. Have a look at this Pokemon Unite Held Items tier list and choose the best item according to your gameplay. Along with the held items tier list, here is also a list of Pokemon available in the game currently.

Pokemon Unite held items tier list

S-Tier

Buddy Barrier

Scope Lens

Wise Glasses

Exp. Share

Muscle Band

A-Tier

Shell Bell

Focus Band

Score Shield

Energy Amplifier

B-Tier

Assault Vest

Float Stone

Sp. Atk. Specs

Attack Weight

C-Tier

Rocky Helmet

Aeos Cookie

Leftovers

Pokemon Unite Tier List

S-Tier

Eldegoss

Gengar

Pikachu

Snorlax

Zeraora

Blastoise

A-Tier

Absol

Alolan Ninteales

Blissey

Cinderace

Cramorant

Crustle

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Greninja

Lucario

Machamp

Slowbro

Talonflame

B-Tier

Charizard

Mr. Mime

Wigglytuff

C-Tier

Venasaur

Image: Twitter/ @PokemonUnite