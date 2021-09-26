Last Updated:

Pokemon Unite Plans To Expand Their Pokeverse By Adding Mamoswine To Game

Pokemon Unite recently confirmed the release of Mamoswine in the game and the players are curious to learn more about it. Here's all we know about this Pokemon.

Pokemon Unite has been released for multiple platforms and the gamers are certainly loving this multiplayer online battle game concept.  Makers have recently released a short video to show the main attacking moves of Mamoswine. Its large tusks and ability to freeze the opponents with several ice moves makes it one of the most dangerous Pokemon to fight against. Because of these amazing attacking abilities, the Pokemon also has some mediocre defence stats. Check out all the moves and attacks of the new Mamoswine in the teaser released by Pokemon Unit. 

Pokemon Unite new Pokemons

It seems like the makers have already laid out concrete plans to expand their games Pokeverse. They are currently releasing Mamoswine along with the popular  Fairy-type Pokémon, Sylveon., It was a bit shocking to see makers release a total of Pokemons including Sylveon due to a selected special Pokemons are currently available in the game. All of these changes were released with a recent Pokemon Unite update. 

Makers have also added new additions to the game with a recent Pokemon Unite update. Main changes to the game include a total of three new Held Items and have also made it easier to upgrade them. It is extremely important to use these held items in the game because they can improve the abilities of a Pokemon drastically.  Keep in mind that each held item has a different effect on different classes of Pokemons. Have a look at this Pokemon Unite Held Items tier list and choose the best item according to your gameplay. Along with the held items tier list, here is also a list of Pokemon available in the game currently.

Pokemon Unite held items tier list

S-Tier

  • Buddy Barrier 
  • Scope Lens 
  • Wise Glasses 
  • Exp. Share
  •  Muscle Band

A-Tier 

  • Shell Bell
  • Focus Band
  • Score Shield
  • Energy Amplifier

B-Tier

  • Assault Vest
  • Float Stone
  • Sp. Atk. Specs 
  • Attack Weight

C-Tier

  • Rocky Helmet
  • Aeos Cookie 
  • Leftovers

Pokemon Unite Tier List

S-Tier

  • Eldegoss
  • Gengar
  • Pikachu
  • Snorlax
  • Zeraora
  • Blastoise

A-Tier 

  • Absol
  • Alolan Ninteales
  • Blissey
  • Cinderace
  • Cramorant
  • Crustle
  • Garchomp
  • Gardevoir
  • Greninja
  • Lucario
  • Machamp
  • Slowbro
  • Talonflame

B-Tier

  • Charizard
  • Mr. Mime
  • Wigglytuff

C-Tier

  • Venasaur

