Pokimane Reacts To Claims Viewers Watch Her Streams For Her Looks; Shares Viewership Data

The streaming platform Twitch has been under fire for a while ever since they permanently banned Dr DisRespect from streaming for unrevealed reasons. On the other hand, Donald Trump was also suspended form the platform and a number of sexual assault allegations on some of the platform's top streamers have kept Twitch in rough waters. Whereas, the female streamers of the platform have also reported going through disgusting instances such as getting stalked and receiving online abuses. Now, Pokimane, who has over 4 million followers on Twitch has come forward and addressed one of the most common criticisms she receives for her streaming.

Pokimane addresses criticism

Pokimane in the past has talked at lengths about all the inappropriate behaviour she has to go through from the Twitch streaming community in general. The streamer also had to appoint bodyguards during TwitchCon and ask her viewers to stop requesting for her bathwater, when Bell Delphine had pulled a similar infamous stunt. As of now, many viewers have been causing Pokimane to attract viewers only because of her looks and not for her personality. The Twitch streamer had a befitting reply to the trollers when she chose to stream by keeping her camera turned off and averaged 11k+ viewers. Check out her tweet below -

Pokimane has been raising her voice on a number of issues in the streaming community in general. Recently, Pokimane recently resorted to Twitter to express that the streaming community has some major gender biases which need to be addressed. The tweets were posted on her personal account which has only 238K followers as compared to her official account with 2.3M followers. The private tweets were later shared on social media and read the following -

Guys have an easier time relating to guys, and girls to girls, so if a community is male-dominated, there’s bound to be biases. But I hope that in this day and age, we can learn to be both fair and empathetic with others regardless of this. it’s obviously a generalization of what usually happens in majority male industries. not tryna be like “eff all men”, i’m just stating what i’ve generally observed being in this scene for 7 years.

