Pokimane Net Worth, Biography, Career Highlights: Get To Know The Popular Streamer

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the most famous streamers around the world at the moment. She is followed by millions of people not only on Twitch but on Instagram, and Facebook as well. Previously a League of Legends gamer, Pokimane has expanded her territory into Fortnite and Among Us as well. Additionally, she boasts three YouTube channels, first for gaming content, second for ASMR content, and third being for vlog videos. With an early success of this magnitude, netizens must be wondering how much is Pokimane worth today. Here's a summary of Pokimane net worth, age, and biography.

Pokimane Net Worth, Age, Biography

Born on May 14, 1996, Pokimane age is currently 24. According to The LoadOut, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer's net worth is estimated to be between $1-2 million. Majority of her net worth is reported to be coming from her content on YouTube and Twitch. As of today, Pokimane has over 6.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 7.2 million on Twitch. Ads and donations may be the primary source of income followed by sponsorship deals. In a YouTube video posted by Offline TV Podcast, it was noted that Pokimane had the highest net worth in the gamers group owing to her massive popularity on Twitch.

Before she became an overnight star on social media, Pokimane or Anys was actually a chemical engineering student at McMaster University. When she saw that her gaming channel on Twitch is expanding to greater heights, she made the decision of dropping out to pursue a wholehearted career in streaming. In 2017, she saw the first high in her career as she gained 450,000 followers in the shortest time as well as a Shorty Award with respect to the feat. Owing to her early success, she also became one of the only gamers to make a cameo appearance in a game itself, making history with the League of Legends trailer announcement. In 2021, Anys established a new feat, featuring as an honoree mention in the Forbes 30 under 30 list under the category of "Games".

[DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.]

Image Source: Pokimane Instagram