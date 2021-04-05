Pokimane: What Is Among Us Airship Map? Learn About It In This Guide

Among Us is an online multiplayer game that is also a social deduction game. In this, the players need to find out the traitor among them. The game is developed and published by American game studio Innersloth and it was initially released on 15th June 2018. With a space-themed setting where the game takes place, the players need to take on one of two roles, most of them being crewmates, and the rest, impostors. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Among Us Airship Map, what are the tasks you need to complete in the Airship Map and more.

Among Us has finally gotten the Airship map. This is the fourth map of the game and this is also its biggest one to date. The map is complete with multiple floors, new tasks, and a fresh set of hats. Developer Innersloth first announced the new map at the Game Awards 2020. Thanks to its massive popularity, Among Us has been receiving constant updates to make the multiplayer game even more interesting for its players. In the next section, we will have a look at all the tasks you need to complete in the new Airship Map in Among Us.

All the tasks you need to complete in the new Airship Map in Among Us

Empty garbage. This is a two-part task. For the first part, you only need to pick up the garbage. And then you'll be prompted with the second part of the task which is to dispose of the garbage, utilizing the lever.

Put away rifles. When you get to the armory, pick up both rifles and move towards the newly appeared arrow. There, you'll have to place the rifles in a specific position which gladly only requires you to point and click. Very simple!

Put away pistols. You have to follow the same process just like the previous one to complete it.

Make burger. This is the time to feed the rest of the crewmates before their impending demise. Every time you click on the task the burger will require different ingredients, including the bun, patty, lettuce, onion, and tomatoes. Use the reference the game gives you to put the dish together. Unlike the photo, you need to place every ingredient close to each other so keep that in mind. You can click the photo several times if you get lost.

Upload data. The first part of this task is not new to you if you are a regular player. You still need to download the data, however, when you upload, a new device will pop up. You need to move around this object until you get a good or perfect connection for a faster upload.

Clean toilet. Despite seeing four toilets, you only need to clean one to finish this task. Click on the plunger and move it up and down a few times and it should be done real quick.

Reset breakers. Once you get to the electrical area, you'll see a bunch of switches with a number in them. Pull them in numerical order starting from 1 until 7 and that’s all. Pretty easy!

Stabilize steering. Move the lever on your left to where the green arrow points and sync the wheel with the green silhouette. Pretty easy as well!

Polish ruby. Click on each stain the Ruby has, and without letting go, move your mouse around it until they all disappear.

Dress the mannequin. Similar to the burger task, follow the instructions in the picture and dress up the mannequin.

Develop photos. Put the three photos inside the tray of water, leave them for about a minute, the time you can spend doing other tasks so you don't waste it, and come back. Pick them up and it should be done.

Decontaminate. Take a shower, similar to scanning in Medbay on other maps. This will take a bit of time, so sit tight.

Pick up towels. When you get to showers, pick up all the towels you see laying around. Place them in a container near the entrance to Records.

Fix shower. When you select the shower, a small power bar will pop up in your screen. Click the shower when it gets red to repair it with one strike.

Sort records. Pick each file from the table, head towards the arrow, and click on the empty space to automatically place the file.

Unlock safe. You'll see a number and an arrow on top of the knob. Turn it according to the direction it points until you reach the number marked. Do this a total of three times without making a mistake and you should be good.

Image source: Innersloth