Poor Doughies Key Sea Of Thieves Complete Guide: How To Get The Poor Doughies Medallion?

Sea of Thieves has been gaining a massive amount of love from gamers around the world for its unique story and incredible gaming interface. While gamers are all hyped up playing the game, some are confused about completing the Poor Doughies Key Sea of Thieves. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Poor Doughies Key Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves consists of various challenges and quests in which some are literally side quest that you can complete. One such side quest involves a long-deceased pirate named Poor Dougie. The story of this Pirate revolves around how he was wronged and separated from his precious treasure. Now, you will set onto a journey through various little tasks and to the end of it. So, let us follow the Poor Doughies treasure guide below -

At first, you need to go to the Tavern, where you obtained the cage key for the Cursed Captain.

Head to the back of the Tavern where you will find a map in the captain’s quarters.

Now you need to light the white candle and a trio of ghost pirates will show you a red X on the map.

This X marking will take to an area near the back of the Golden Hare, the Cursed Captain’s ship.

Once you are done, you need to look for a trail of gold pieces that will lead you under a dock near the lighthouse.

You will find a shovel, an open chest, and an unfinished hole.

Start with digging and you will find the skeleton of Poor Dougie.

Then, all you need to do is light the lantern, bring him back to life and listen to what he has to say.

Now, you will go on a journey to find his lost treasure, and to do so, you need to go back to the shipwreck.

Then, go to the side of the ship that has the bow leading to a broken hull and cave.

You will find a wooden path with a door which is an entrance to the boat.

And, once you are in, you will see a skeleton on a bed wearing Pyjamas. Go up a flight of stairs and back outside; there will be three lanterns for you to light up.

Now, head back to the room and you will spot a pulley near the door, just activate it to move the curtains

This will let the green light in, and you can now move the skeleton's arm.

Once done, you will see it marking a location on a map with a magnifying glass.

Now, follow the X mark which will lead you in front of the tavern.

All you need to do now is start digging in the area in front of the tavern’s entrance.

Once the digging is complete, you’ll find the treasure chest.

Now, take the chest to Poor Bougie and he will give you the key to open the chest

After the chest is open, you will see Poor Dougie’s Medallion inside.

Leave the chest with the medallion in the room with the skeletons playing chess.

IMAGE: SEA OF THIEVES SCREENGRAB