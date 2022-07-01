Last year in August, popular Minecraft content creator and streamer Technoblade was diagnosed with Cancer. After he did not upload a video on his channel for a couple of months, the YouTuber showed up in August, announcing that he had a tumour in his right shoulder and is getting chemotherapy. However, after fighting the disease for almost 10 months, Technoblade passed away at the young age of 23.

Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passes away

Technoblade's father announces his demise through a YouTube video titled "so long nerds." The video was published earlier today and has been viewed about seven million times already. In the video, Technoblade's father reads out an emotional letter written in the same style, i.e. as a voice-over on the game's clip, just like the YouTuber used to do. In the letter, the YouTuber has talked about how he wants to have one last chat with his viewers and how his real name is Alex, not Dave.

Technoblade addresses viewers through a letter

Further, Technoblade expressed his gratitude to all his subscribers, channel members and people who purchased his merchandise. His father explained how Technoblade talked about shooting a final video for his viewers but could not do so. Even after being diagnosed with Cancer, the YouTuber posted six videos in the last 10 months, which shows how much he loved creating videos and playing Minecraft game. Currently, Technoblade's YouTube channel has over 10 million subscribers.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Technoblade's demise has left millions of people in despair. Fans from around the world are expressing their emotions on Twitter, which has more than 90K RIP Technoblade tweets. In this difficult time, people have extended their tribute to Technoblade and wished his family strength in this tough time. Although the YouTuber created fun videos playing Minecraft, he has surely left an impact on many lives.

this is the first time that a content creator's passing has genuinely made me cry, his knack for being monotone but funny at the same time is something that's hard to pull off and still going through it while fighting cancer, i was hoping i'd never see this day. rip technoblade — zone (@zonelouise) July 1, 2022

Rip Technoblade

Never saw this coming

The greatest of all time my goat

"techno never dies" he never does he still live in our hearts

Rest in peace king ❤️❤️ — Raven (@ShouryaSinha20) July 1, 2022

RIP Technoblade 💔



One of the Greatest gamer have left the world while fighting with cancer. 😥@Technothepig — ItsAfridiツ (@ItsAfridi_YT) July 1, 2022

rip technoblade, you were and will continue to be an important part of this community. thanks for being a great influence and making me laugh.



moots, take a break if you're feeling overwhelmed, love you. — soph 🎗️ (@evermorelvr_) July 1, 2022