Popular Word Game Wordle Now Has Arabic Version Called 'AlWird'; Minor Changes Added

The popular word game that is played online, Wordle, which is a daily puzzle consisting of five letters and one word, now has the Arabic version that is dubbed AlWird. The Arabic version is exactly like the original game, however, unlike Wordle, AlWird provides players with eight chances to compose the correct word.

Any letter in the word that is in the wrong location is highlighted in yellow, while any accurate letter guessed in the correct spot is highlighted in green just like the original game. The concept of AlWird is just like the original with some minor changes as every day, there is only one word, which has to be guessed by the players and it is the same for all players throughout the world. AlWird does not have a hard mode as Wordle does. It does, however, offer a dark mode and keeps track of wins and losses.

The game was made from the open-source Wordle Clone

Josh Wardle, the software engineer who created Wordle, appears to have no association with AlWird. The official website of AIWird claims that the game was made from the open-source Wordle Clone. Software engineers Abdellatif Al-Sharif and Amr Keleg customised it for the Arabic language, according to the National News.

In recent days, Twitter users have been posting screenshots of their attempts to answer the daily puzzle, which has helped the game gain traction online. Many Twitter users shared their experience with AlWird on Twitter. One user shared the screenshot of his attempt stating, "Arabic wordle is haaard." Another person shared, "I did not realize how hard it is to think of 5 letter Arabic words until… Arabic Wordle." The third post read, "arabic wordle is so frustrating, this is me the other day."

The game is available in several languages

This is not the first time Wordle has been adapted for a different language. The game is available in several languages, including French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, German and Norwegian, according to the National News. The original Wordle game, which debuted in November and has now grown to over two million daily users, has become an internet sensation. The game doesn't have any app and to play it, all the users need to visit the website on their phone or desktop.

