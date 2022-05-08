'Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake' Delayed Further; Work Now Shifted To Montreal

The trailer of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was released in September 2020. Since then, the game has been in development by the video game company Ubisoft in India. It was expected to release in January 2021. However, it has been delayed till now.

Ubisoft has now announced that it will now be developed by its team in Montreal, where the game was originally developed. Keep reading to know more about the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake:

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake delayed, work shifted to Montreal

The official Twitter handle of the game made the announcement. It read, "The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Unisoft Montreal, the very birthplace of the epic Sands of Time trilogy. This decision is an important step and the team, building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic when it's ready. We want to thank you all for your continuous support and patience throughout the development. Rest assured, that we will update you on the progress in a future update."

An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pic.twitter.com/8xQpqyPSwQ — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) May 3, 2022

The game was being developed by Ubisoft's Indian studios in Mumbai and Pune, who were working on the game with the help of the Anvil gaming engine. The senior producer of the game, Annu Koul had shared in an interview that the Anvil engine was used for creating open-world games and Prince of Persia was a short, linear game, because of which there were numerous challenges.

When the trailer was launched, the game had to face a lot of criticism for its graphics, textures and overall build. However, the director of the game, Pierre Sylvain-Gires had stated that the team was working on creating a 'unique' appearance. The director had said, "It's not another Assassin's Creed, it's not like the same Price of Persia from 2008."

More details about the game should surface on the internet in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates related to Prince of Persia and other gaming news.