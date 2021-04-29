Riot's Corporate Communications Director Joe Hixson Talks About The Project L Leaks

'Project L' has been a popular rumour going on in the gaming industry. It involves Riot Games working on some top-secret game. The players are trying to find some valuable information about these Project L leaks. Thus we have managed to gather all the information about Project L leaks and list them right here.

Project L Leaks

We basically never talk about this kind of thing, but the Project L 'leaks' going around are very, very fake



You too can edit any website with the handy dandy Inspect Element tool — Joe Hixson (@JoeHixson) April 26, 2021

A Reddit user has posted that Riot Games is currently working on an upcoming project named Project L and has shared a lot of evidence in his post to prove the same. But it seems that all those posts and rumours about Project L seem to be fake. This has been confirmed after Riot's corporate communications director, Joe Hixson denied all these rumours about project L on his Twitter. He wrote that the game makers never talk about this kind of thing and added that the Project L 'leaks' going around are very, very fake. He said that any of the readers have the ability to edit any website with the handy dandy Inspect Element tool. Thus indicating that the Project l leaks poster were just fake information circulated by the game leakers. Here is also the Reddit Post about Project L Leaks. Apart from this, here is also some of the latest information and leaks going around in the gaming industry about games released by riot Games.

More about Riot Games Valorant

Valorant has been one of the most successful games released by riot Games currently. There are also a number of different leaks and updates about the popular FPP shooting game. A lot of new information has been released by the popular data miner, Valorleaks on his Twitter account. According to his information, makers are planning to release some sort of system that lets players ‘down’ their enemies. The players will be given a chance to be revived which suggests that they can rejoin the Valorant fray.

There are also a number of rumours that suggest that the makers of Valorant might just add the Battle Royale mode to the game just like Fortnite and Apex Legends. The makers of Valorant have now confirmed the release of the Forsaken skin bundle to their game. The Valorant Forsaken bundle will be released on April 27 and will bring in new skins for weapons including Vandal, Operator, Spectre, Classic and Forsaken Ritual Blade (melee).

Promo Image Source: Riot Games Website