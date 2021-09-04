Prologue: New title announced by Playerunknown Battlegrounds' creator Brendan Greene

It was only recently that Brendan Greene announced his decision to leave Krafton Inc. The director of the world-famous mobile game series called Pubg left in order to open his own studio called Playerunknown Productions. While Krafton would continue holding a minority stake in the new studio by Brendan, the new studio will be established in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Following his passion, Brendan has announced a new game called Prologue which will be developed by his studio.

Creator of Pubg announces his upcoming project titled Prologue

Brendan announced the upcoming game in a Twitter post from his official handle on September 3, 2021. In the video that the creator of Pubg has uploaded, he talks about what is next for him and his team. Brendan talks about his fascination with sandbox-based open-world games and expresses his wish of having bigger open-world games. On the website for the new game titled 'Play Prologue' it is mentioned that "Prologue is an exploration of new technologies and gameplay, Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play." Surprisingly, the teaser trailer linked on the official website is a video uploaded back in 2019.

In the new game, players will be dropped into a world where they will make their way through a runtime generated wilderness, which will be created as players load the game. Once the players are in the wilderness, gathering resources and craft tools to move across the environment will be required. Brendan is his video also mentions that there will be no guidance or tutorial in the game, just a spot on the map where the players are supposed to reach.

Brendan Greene left Krafton a few days ago

In a press release, Brendan Greene while announcing his departure from Playerunknown's Battlegrounds said that "I'm so very grateful to everyone at Pubg and Krafton for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years." He adds that "Today, I'm excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I've envisaged for years. Again, I'm thankful for everyone at Krafton for supporting my plans, and I'll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date."

Brendan Greene is referred to as the father of battle royale games, as he revolutionized the way people play games on mobile phones by creating one of the most popular titles ever. Pubg mobile has earned more than $5.1 billion, with desktop and console versions bringing in more revenue. The new game called Prologue will utilize neural learning technology which will create a more real, interactive and rich experience for players. Prologue will not just be a game, but an early version of the technology that the developer is trying to create.