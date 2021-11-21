PS Plus Free Games For December 2021: See Details And Release Dates Here

PlayStation Plus offers free games to its subscribers every month. The list for November 2021 contained six big titles like First Class Trouble, Kingdoms of Amalur, Knownkout City, The Persistence, The Walking Dead and Until You Fall. That being said, the list of PlayStation Plus free games, that was supposed to be launched in December 2021, has leaked ahead of the official announcement. Keep reading to know more about the leaked list of PlayStation Plus free games, December 2021.

The games that were made available as a part of the PlayStation Plus subscription for the month of November will be playable till December 6, 2021. Usually, the PS Plus free games are out by the first of every month. December is going to be a big month for PlayStation and Sony as a lot of new subscribers join the paid service in the holiday season and around Christmas. As far as PS Plus free games for December 2021 are concerned, the website that has been leaking the games for the past few months has not posted anything yet.

List of PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2021

While the number of games keeps changing every month, PS Plus subscribers have seen anywhere between three to six new games in the past few months. One of the PS Plus free games for December 2021 could be Heavenly Bodies. The game is about to launch on December 7, 2021, and Sony has been promoting it extensively through its platforms. There is a huge possibility that PlayStation might make the game available for PS Plus subscribers, as the game is not out for pre-orders yet.

Other titles that might be launched by Sony for the PS Plus free games include Gran Turismo Sport. A new version of the game is already in make and launching the old version will be a good way to promote the title. Another option that PlayStation has is Rainbow Six Siege. As the game turns six years old in the month of December, it would be a good idea to bring back the game to life by offering it as a part of the PS Plus free games for December 2021. Stay tuned for more updates about PS Plus free games and other gaming news.

Image: UNSPLASH