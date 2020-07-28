PS4 Free Games In August 2020 Announced For PS Plus Subscribers

Playstation has revealed the next pair of games which will be available for PS Plus subscribers in the month of July. Two new games; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout have been added to the PS Plus subscriber's platform. Both the games will be available for players to play till August 31, 2020.

Two new games for PS Plus

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a re-release of the single-player campaign which had released back in 2009 by Infinity Ward. It had released back in March 2020 and shall mark the second time when a Call of Duty game has been added to the PS Plus subscription service. Call of Duty: WWII was made free back in June 2020, looking at the current scenario, it can be expected that one Call of Duty game is added every month to the PS Plus service.

Image courtesy - COD official website

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be making its way to the service on August 4, 2020. Though the game will be launching at $20, Plus subscribers can get their hands on the game free on its launch day. The game 60 players against each other in a battle royale, with a lighthearted and colourful twist. The game is reportedly a blend of chaotic action and a bright/vibrant backdrop where players can either play in teams or embark on a solo game.

Players only have a few days left to claim the games of July 2020 available on PS Plus. Games like NBA 2k20, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Erica. These games will be leaving the free platform soon. Besides this, a free online multiplayer weekend will be coming to PS4 next month starting at August 8 to August 9. The online multiplayer games will be sold separately and will require players to have internet connection and PlayStation Network account to enjoy the multiplayer weekend. PS4 theme revolving around the past decade can be downloaded for a limited time on the PS store. The games from July's free PS Plus service will be available on the platform till August 3, 2020.

