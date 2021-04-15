PS4 Update 8.50 Error Su-42118-6 Explained: How To Fix It & More

Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation 4 is amongst the most successful ventures of gaming console company until now. The PS4 keeps gaining more and more popularity with each passing day and many people joining the gaming community of PlayStation. However, a lot of PS4 players are having trouble running their consoles after the recent update. According to many user reports, the console is failing to boot up and showing the SU-30746-0 error while logging into the PlayStation Network. If you have been facing the PS4 update 8.50 error su-42118-6, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

PS4 update 8.50 error su-42118-6 details

Many users have been reporting the system failure after the recent PS4 8.50 update. As per the users, while trying to update the Sony console, the update process results in a SU-30746-0 error. The PS4 controller too immediately stops working when this error pops up. Moreover, players have also mentioned that booting the PS4 console to safe mode by unplugging it and holding down the power button for around 7 seconds is not helping because the entire process involves the use of a controller.

How to fix the PS4 update 8.50 error su-42118-6?

Restart your PlayStation 4 console and try to update the system software using a wired Internet connection if possible.

Select Notifications from the PS4 function area, highlight the update file and press the "Options" button

And then tap on the "Delete" option.

Next, select Settings and go to the "System Software Update" section.

If you experience multiple failed downloads, please update the PS4 system software using a USB.

PS4 8.50 system software features

In the party, you can now enjoy Share Play with players on PS5 consoles.

In Messages, you can now turn notifications on or off for each of the groups you’re in.

Other updated features

On the game session details screen, you can now use the Request to Join button to ask the session leader to join their game session.

When playing a game you’ve hidden, other players will no longer see that you’re currently playing that game.

We’ve updated the file format for extended storage.

The Communities feature is no longer available.

