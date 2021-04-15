PS4 Update 8.50 Error Su-42118-6 Explained: How To Fix It & More

Quick links:
PlayStation 4 console
Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation 4 is amongst the most successful ventures of gaming console company until now. The PS4 keeps gaining more and more popularity with each passing day and many people joining the gaming community of PlayStation. However, a lot of PS4 players are having trouble running their consoles after the recent update. According to many user reports, the console is failing to boot up and showing the SU-30746-0 error while logging into the PlayStation Network. If you have been facing the PS4 update 8.50 error su-42118-6, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Many users have been reporting the system failure after the recent PS4 8.50 update. As per the users, while trying to update the Sony console, the update process results in a SU-30746-0 error. The PS4 controller too immediately stops working when this error pops up. Moreover, players have also mentioned that booting the PS4 console to safe mode by unplugging it and holding down the power button for around 7 seconds is not helping because the entire process involves the use of a controller.