PS5 Restock Date Update: New Restock Coming For Sony Direct And GameStop On August 17

The demand for the new PS5 restock has been at its peak for a long time now. This is mostly because the developers had faced several production issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These consoles are currently being sold on Sony’s official website and official retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon and many more. The demand for these next-generation consoles is very high because they keep selling out in no time. The community is currently trying to learn about the next PS5 restock date for local and global stores. Here is all the information on the internet about the new PlayStation consoles. Read more to know about PS5 restock.

PS5 restock date and time

Recent reports from PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider confirm that a new set of consoles will be released on Tuesday, August 17. This leak states that the developers are confirming the first PS5 restock time as 3 pm EDT / 12 pm PDT. This can be utilised by the players with a Sony Direct email invite. This will give them access to a virtual queue lottery for the chance to buy the console at MSRP. A second PS5 restock time has been fixed as 5 pm EDT / 2 pm PDT for the people without this Sony Direct invite. Other information about the PS5 GameStop restock has also been confirmed by this leak. It suggests that the PS5 GameStop was done at 11 am EDT / 8 am PDT on the same day.

More about Sony

Sony has been working hard to bring in new games for all their PS Plus subscribers. plus is Sony’s gaming subscription that allows the players to play new games every month. This month, developers have released a total of 3 titles including Hunter's Arena: Legends, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2. It was certainly important to release such known games for this month after seeing a gradual rise in the popularity of Xbox Games Pass. They have released Microsoft Flight Simulator and Psychonauts 2 for their subscribers. But, PlayStation will certainly have to do more than just releasing games to dominate this gaming subscription market.