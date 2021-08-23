PS5 Restock India Date Set As August 26: How To Pre-order PlayStation 5 In India?

The next-generation gaming console, PS5 makers have managed to get the entire gaming community excited. However, Sony has not been able to keep up with the demand of this console. The players have been waiting for a new PS5 restock for a long time since it was restocked back in July. Before this, Sony had sent out a bunch of PS 5 consoles to stores like Chroma, Vijay Sales and Amazon but only in a very limited amount.

Because the company is facing production issues created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the in-stock consoles got sold out in no time. However, Sony is planning to release a new PS5 restock for the Indian gaming community and this could be the biggest console drop since its release. Here is all the information available on the internet about the new PS5 console.

Where to Buy Sony PlayStation 5 in India and How to Pre-order PlayStation 5 in India?

Sony is supposed to bring in a new set of stock of their next-generation consoles for the Indian gaming community. According to a recent report by IGN, Sony is supposed to release new PS5 restocks on August 26 for a total of 3 days. The consoles are going live at 12 pm IST and the players will need to log onto Shopatsc.com to get their hands on this next-generation console. They can also pre-order the consoles from Sony's official online shopping site. No stocks are going to be released for third-party resellers like Vijay Sales and Chroma. Apart from this, Sony has been trying its best to attract more players with the help of its PS Plus gaming subscription. Here is a list of all the new games made free to play for all PS Plus subscribers.

More about PS5

Sony is on the top of their game to introduce new titles for all their PS Plus subscribers. PS Plus is Sony’s gaming subscription that manages to make a total of 2 PS4 games and one PS5 game free to play every month. This month, makers have released a total of 3 titles including, Hunter's Arena: Legends, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2. Apart from this, the developers at Sony have also been working on releasing new next-generation PS exclusive games to compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Gaming Pass. PS Exclusive games like Ghost Of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is currently in the works to be released soon. No other information is available on the internet about the new PS5