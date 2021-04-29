PSN Free Games May 2021: Here Are New Trio Games Available For PS Plus Of May 2021

In May, PlayStation Plus subscribers will have access to three games: Battlefield 5, Wreckfest from Bugbear Entertainment, and Stranded Deep from Beam Team Games. From May 4 to May 31, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that the trio of PS Plus freebies would be available for download. Continue reading the article to know more about these three games that you will be able to enjoy in the PS plus games for May 2021.

PSN Free Games May 2021

Stranded Deep

In this open-world adventure, you'll put your survival skills to the test. You find yourself trapped in the Pacific Ocean in the wake of a mysterious plane crash. You are alone and have no way of calling for help, so you will have to make do with what you have. Explore both the sea and the land in search of resources to make the tools, guns, and shelter you'll need to survive. Stay alert: hunger, thirst, and exposure will conspire against you as you brave the Pacific's treacherous elements and deadly creatures. Members of PlayStation Plus will be able to add all of the games to their catalogue until Monday, May 31.

Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last | PS5*

This is one of the full-contact racer games from the maker of FlatOut, players will be able to burn rubber, crack rules, and shred metal. Race and upgrade patched-together cars, enhancing their looks and toughening up their body armour in order to withstand spectacular collisions and nail-biting finish line battles in competitive races. Challenge your mates online in multiplayer up to 24 players and enjoy some hilarity in Challenge modes as you get behind the wheel of grain harvesters, three-wheelers, and more.

Battlefield V | PS4

Battlefield V returns to its origins in a never-before-seen representation of World War 2, bringing the series back to its roots. Take on single-player War Stories or go all-out online with your team in the massive Grand Operations and cooperative Combined Arms. The players will be able to experience some of the richest, most immersive Battlefield yet as you fight in epic, unexpected locations around the world.

Image Source: Sony