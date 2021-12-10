PUBG For PC And Consoles Will Be Free-to-play From January 12 Next Year

Starting January 12, 2022, PUBG: Battlegrounds will become a free-to-play game on gaming consoles and PC. When this change happens, the game will introduce a paid, subscription-based account called Battlegrounds Plus that will allow players to get exclusive in-game rewards. The transition of the game from paid to F2P will allow more players to join the game and enjoy it on a larger screen of a PC/gaming monitor with an elaborate lineup of controls.

In a public statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Krafton, CH Kim says "as PUBG: Battlegrounds pioneered the battle royale genre and has grown into a globally influential game IP, this is the perfect time to transition to F2P and welcome new players to the game." While charging for the basic features in the game might not fetch the developers a decent revenue, keeping the basic features for free and charging for the premium content would drive in more players. Pubg for PC has been a paid video game until now and is available in India for Rs. 999.

Battlegrounds Plus account holders will get exclusive in-game rewards

As players will set up the game, they will get a Basic Account that will have most of the features in the game. Then there will be a Battlegrounds Plus account that will be priced at $12.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 983. The Battlegrounds Plus account will provide some benefits over the regular account such as a 1,300 G-Coin bonus, Career - Medal Tab, Ranked Mode, Custom Match functionality and Survival Mastery XP + 100%. Among other rewards include in-game items such as Captain's Camo set.

In another Pubg update, Krafton launched an update for PUBG: New State players. The update focuses on implementing anti-cheat measures in the latest battle royale game. While the update will be rolled out for players on Android, Krafton mentions that an update for the iOS version of the game is currently in the works and will be launched in the near future. The update is mandatory for all users to an extent that players who will not download the update will not be able to play the game. Stay tuned for more PUBG news and gaming news.