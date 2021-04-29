PUBG Lite Shutting Down On April 29; Player Support Will End In May

PUG mobile and PUBG Lite for PC were among the most popular battle royale shooter games in the past few years. The only game as popular as PUG at its peak was Fortnite. However, over the last year, the Indian government put up a PUBG Mobile ban in India and PUBG Lite developers also announced recently that PUBG Lite would be shutting down on PC soon.

PUBG Lite Shutting Down on PCs

Last month, the developers of PUBG Lite had announced that the game would be reaching the end of its journey on April 29, 2021, and would be shut down for good. PUBG Lite was one of the most popular shooter games that even people with low end pcs could play. The game is essentially a toned-down version of the PUBG PC game. Today, April 29 is the last day players will get to play the beloved PUBG lite game on their PCs. Here is the official statement PUBG developers put out on their blog.

We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the Covid-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG Lite is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC). We would like to convey our sincerest apology as well as our deepest appreciation to everyone. We truly hope you have enjoyed your time with us and please look forward to our future endeavours.

After PUBG Mobile was banned in India, a majority of PUBG players turned to PUBG lite on PC as an alternative. PUBG Lite had many advantages going for it. For one, PUBG Lite was almost exactly similar to PUBG Lite in terms of graphics and gameplay. Moreover, PUBG Mobile was completely free to play unlike the original PUBG PC, which costs around a thousand rupees. Apart from being free PUBG Lite was optimised to run on low-end computers meaning even people who had cheap or old laptops and PCs were also able to run the game smoothly. However, PUBG Lite is finally shutting down, so gamers will have to find a different game to engage in their gaming hobby. Stay tuned for more updates on PUBG and gaming.

Image Source: Still from PUBG Lite