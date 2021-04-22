PUBG Mobile India: What Is The Release Date Of PUBG Mobile In India?

Due to concerns about data protection, the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile India in September 2020. PUBG Corporation announced shortly after the ban that it would create an Indian subsidiary and launch a game that would represent Indian culture. Now the latest PUBG mobile update has teased the comeback of this game in India very soon. Continue reading the article to know everything about it.

PUBG Mobile India Release Date

In November 2020, Krafton, the parent company and PUBG developer, announced that an India-centric version of the iconic mobile game will be released soon. Ever since then, millions of fans of this extremely famous battle royale game had been waiting for any news about the relaunching of the PUBG Mobile in India.

Aaditya Sawant who is also known as Dynamo Gaming, a well-known PUBG Mobile player, has now teased the arrival of PUBG Mobile India. Aaditya revealed in a live video stream on YouTube that the PUBG Mobile India trailer will be released on a "double-digit" date, while the game will be released on a "single-digit" date. He didn't say when it was, and his live video stream ended with only vague details.

PUBG Corporation has already set-up an Indian subsidiary and the company plans to invest over $100 million in India to boost the local gaming, esports, entertainment and IT industry. The game is expected to be released in May if the game developers plan to release the trailer in April, and PUBG Mobile India could be released in June if the trailer is released in May. Along with Jonathan Amaral and Chetan ‘Kronten' Chandgude, Dynamo Gaming was featured in the game's official teaser.

Meanwhile, the creators of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) are preparing to release a major global update with new functionality. Season 23 of PUBG Mobile Lite will end on April 30th, and Season 24 of PUBG Mobile Lite will be released on May 1st. PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole, produced and released the online multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). PUBG was first released for Microsoft Windows in March 2017 as part of Steam's early access beta programme, with a complete release following in December 2017.

Image Source: PUBG Corporation