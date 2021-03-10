PUBG Mobile Makers Celebrate The Game's 3rd Anniversary With 1.3 Update

Tencent Games have now started to celebrate their popular game, PUBG Mobile’s 3rd anniversary with a blast. They have been releasing a number of different updates and new content to their game to celebrate PUBG Mobile 3rd anniversary. To help the players, we have managed to gather as much information as possible about the same. Read more about PUBG mobile.

PUBG Mobile 3rd Anniversary

Tencent Games have decided to celebrate the PUBG mobile 3rd anniversary by releasing a lot of new content for their game. Features like music-themed gameplay, a new firearm, vehicle, a new Metro Royale chapter can be seen added to the game and the players seem to love it. The players have recently started asking a lot of questions like what is PUBG Mobile hundred rhythms. PUBG Mobile hundred rhythms are basically the new music that has been added to the Erangle map. Thus a hundred rhythms will be playing through out the game. All of these features have been added with the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update. We have managed to list all the new additions that have been brought in with PUBG Mobile 1.3 update.

New game mode: Hundred Rhythms

New sniper rifle: Mosin Nagant

New vehicle: Motor Glider

It is also being said that from March 15, Erangel Map will have an electronic music square. It will have a DJ stage, a music arcade machine and a techno launcher that is certainly a new addition to the game. This musical platform and stage will continuously be playing a remix version of PUBG Mobile original soundtrack. Apart from that, there will also be options to use a music player in the players’ Space that will allow the players to listen to different songs from various albums. They will also be able to set these songs as BGM for their respectivee Space.

More about PUBG

Apart from this, the makers are currently working on releasing their new game called, PUBG New State. The users can now download PUBG New State beta version on the official website of the game. The file's size of the game is somewhere around 606 MB. This much space should already be available on your device to download the game. The players must also enable the ‘Install from unknown source' option on their devices. But there have been no official announcements about the game being launched in India. Not even the Indian government has released any official statement about the same.