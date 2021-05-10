PUBG Mobile Mic Not Working? Here Is A Step-by-step Guide To Fix It

The gaming community has been growing significantly due to the increase in the numbers of pro players around the world. These pro gamers and streamers have been inspiring and guiding newcomers or gaming fans through their incredible gameplay. One such game enjoyed by numerous players worldwide is PUBG Mobile. Nevertheless, many players around the globe have started reporting about PUBG Mobile mic not working issues. If you have been facing similar problems, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Possible solutions to PUBG Mobile mic not working issues

Before you start addressing the PUBG Mobile mic not working problems, you must first check if the problem is with the main server of the app, or is it internal from your device. Also, check if your headphone mic is functional. If the problem is with the server, then you will have to wait until the organisation fixes it. On the other hand, if the issue is with your device, it can be because the app may not have access to audio from permission. Here is how you can give PUBG Mobile access to your microphone

Allow PUBG Mobile to access the microphone -

To fix the mic issue, open the Settings app in your device.

Now scroll and tap on the Application Management option.

There you need to find PUBG Mobile and open the tap.

Then all you need to do is click on the Permissions option, find the microphone option in the list and enable it.

Other solutions to fix PUBG Mobile mic not working issues

Fully close the PUBG Mobile app - Start by fully exiting the PUBG Mobile app (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again.

Check for the app and system updates - To check for the PUBG Mobile app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu.

Clear cache and data - You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

Uninstall/ Reinstall the PUBG Mobile app - On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the PUBG Mobile app to help eliminate any issues.

Restart your device - Restarting your device will help you refresh the entire device which will stop all the unnecessary apps running in the background that might be affecting the performance of the other applications. Also, it reconnects the internet connection.

IMAGE: PUBG MOBILE TWITTER