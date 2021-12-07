PUBG: New State latest update: Release date, new weapons, survivor pass vol. 2 & more

PUBG: New State is getting a new update on December 9, 2021. On the official website of Pubg: New State, the game says that it is going to be the first major update to the game and there are a lot of new things that are coming with it. With the development of Pubg: New State, Krafton has rolled out a lot of updates for both its game, including the classic Pubg: Mobile, the Indian version of Battlegrounds Mobile India and the latest game, New State.

The online multiplayer game is getting new weapons, vehicles, and increased customization options. Along with the latest: Pubg New State latest update, the game is also getting an improved Survivor Pass Vol 2. Krafton will also be looking forward to fixing bugs and other enhancements to the game. Among the new weapons announced include L85A3, L85A3 vertical foregrip bipod, new gun customization: M416 Long Barrel, new gun customization and SLR (C2) 5.56 barrel and more.

PUBG: New State latest update patch notes

New Weapon

L85A3: The L85A3 is an assault rifle with low recoil that opens up a new way for Survivors to take on the Battlegrounds of 2051. The weapons in a Bullpup Assault Rifle and fire the 5.56mm ammo. The pros include that the weapons have the highest damage of all 5.56 assault rifles and perform well in mid to long-range firefights. READ | Pubg New State Unstable Connection: Step-by-Step guide to fix error

New Gun Customization

L85A3 [C!] Vertical Foregrip Bipod

M416 [C2] Long Barrel

SLR [C2] 5.56mm Barrel

New vehicle

Electron

Mesta

Survivor Pass Volume 2

Survivor Pass Vol. 2 begins on December 9! The main character of this Pass's story is Bella of the Dream Runners Faction. Clear the story missions to collect all of Bella's costumes. The new elements in this survivor pass include upgraded rewards for the premium pass. The rewards now include vehicle skins and more character costumes. Additionally, 1,500 NC will be rewarded to Survivors who reach level 48 of Premium Pass.

As mentioned earlier, PUBG: New State update release date is December 9, 2021. Mentioned above are the PUBG: New State new weapons and other new items coming to the game. The update will bring more options for players to explore in the game along with their squads or individually. For more Pubg: New State updates and other gaming news, stay tuned.

