PUBG: New State Pre-Registeration Figure Cross 40 Million On Google Play & Apple App Store

Krafton has started teasing their upcoming mobile game, PUBG New State via posts on social media handles. The makers have recently confirmed that after starting the PUBG: New State Pre-Registration, a total of 40 million gamers have already registered for their game's release on Google Play and Apple's App Store. PUBG: New State makers shared a post that said, "Happy 40m! Your endless support is highly appreciated! Don't forget to pre-register: https://pubg.info/3DwpzAX #pubgnewstate #40mPreReg". It is not shocking to see such a response for Krafton's upcoming game after seeing their Battlegrounds Mobile dominate the Indian gaming sector since its relaunch. Here are some steps that can be followed to pre-register for this game's release.

How to pre-register for PUBG: New State?

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store/ Apple App Store on your phone.

Step 2: Then search for, ‘PUBG: New State’ in the search option of the app.

Step 3: Click on the application and select ‘Pre-register.’

Step 4: This will make the game eligible for auto-install on your mobile when connected with Wi-Fi.

Keep in mind that this is only a pre-registration and the game will be available to download after its release date has been announced.

More about PUBG: New State

Apart from this, Krafton had also released a Beta version for their PUBG: New State. The users initially had to download the PUBG New: State beta version by downloading the files from the official website of the game. The file's size of the game was somewhere around 606 MB which is not a huge amount for any flagship smartphone. But the players can also make sure to clean the unnecessary memory from their device to download the game.

After downloading the files, the players must also enable the ‘Install from unknown source' option on their devices to install the PUBG: New State app. Krafton is supposed to release more information about the game release date by October. The game's Executive Producer, Minkyu Park also spoke about their plans to focus on working on taking in the valuable feedback they received during PUBG: New State’s Second Alpha Test to help polish the game before its official launch.