Pubg New State redeem codes: How to redeem coupon codes & where to find them

After months of anticipation, Pubg New State was finally launched in India and several other countries across the world on 11 November 2021. Now, while the game itself promises a host of new features, gameplay mechanics, weapons, vehicles and other stuff, it looks like the game's launch has been rushed as there are multiple issues that are being rectified by the developers in real-time.

Nevertheless, those who have got their hands on the game are searching the internet for Pubg New State redeem codes. These redeem codes help players to get some extra resources in the game which are otherwise either hard to avail exclusively. Keep reading to find out more about where to get coupon codes for Pubg New State and how to redeem Pubg New State coupon codes.

What are Pubg New State redeem codes?

Pubg New State redeems codes or Pubg New State coupon codes are a combination of letters and numbers that when entered into a specific sequence, unlock a reward for the player. More often that not, the rewards are hard to get without assistance. Additionally, such rewards and resources motivate the players to do their best in the game. Hence, a lot of players are always on the lookout for these codes. Further, where to get coupon codes for Pubg New State is another popular question. As it turns out, these codes are generated by the developers are sent over to media so that the players can access them. Players should keep in mind that these redeem codes might get inactive with time or as they reach their redemption limit.

Pubg New State redeem codes (active)

8CUY84RG25OKW - Get Free Item

7IV1P1KLLOUKV - Get Free Item

6PSXNVN241BTG - Get Free Item

E35KQXI8C6IH8 - Get Free Item

DDSJJCZCDZ9U - (New State AKM skin code)

HTDS78FTU2XJ - (New State M416 Gun Skin code)

BDGRAAZBZJGS - (New State M416 orange skin code)

P8HZDBTFZ95U - (New State M416 skin code)

Q12KARZBZYTR - (New State Kar98 Gun Skin code)

2DTROFHKAEK1Y

IKQYGCMEG9QK7

KO684R62VRRYJ

6GEUPN2FXGKM0

0CUB9D5WMSCWL

How to redeem Pubg New State coupon codes?