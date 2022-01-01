Last Updated:

Pubg: New State Releases Glimpse Of Upcoming Map And A New Code; Check How To Redeem Here

Along with a sneak peek at the new map, Krafton has also revealed a new Pubg: New State redeem code. How to grab Pubg: New State redeem code details here.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Pubg: New State releases glimpse of upcoming map and a new code: Check how to redeem here

On December 31, 2021, Pubg: New States greeted its players with new year wishes and free gifts to unlock in the game. Through the announcement on its official website, the team says has revealed a glimpse of a new map that will be released later this year. Additionally, the game has announced that there are a lot of new things that will be coming to the game in 2022. Keep reading to know more about the map and a new Pubg: New State redeem code. 

As mentioned in the official release, Krafton says that "one of our biggest priorities in 2022 is to continue making updates and improvements so that we meet and exceed your expectations both on and off the Battlegrounds." Adding to it, Krafton says "We also want to make sure to provide all our global Survivors the best service and gaming experience, regardless of location or device." In 2021, Pubg: New State has witnessed several updates, including security-centric updates as well. 

Here is a glimpse at the new Pubg: New State map 

As seen in the images released by Krafton and Pubg: New State, the new map contains a variety of landscapes, including rocky mountains, green plains and a developed area with multiple buildings, a tower, a bunch of farms and more. However, the three images of the maps are all Krafton released. The map is said to come to Pubg: New State later this year, along with other improvements and updates. 

Pubg new state new map

Pubg: New State redeem code latest

Along with a sneak peek at the new map, Krafton has also revealed a new Pubg: New State redeem code. The latest Pubg: New State redeem code is HAPPYNEWSTATE. It can be redeemed at the official Pubg: New State redemption website, the link of which is given below along with steps. The rewards of the new redeem code are six Chicken medals along with three royal Chest tickets. The Pubg: New State redeem code will be active from January 1, 2022, to January 10, 2022. 

How to redeem Pubg New State redeem codes?

  • Head over to the official Pubg: New State redemption website 
  • The link to the website is: https://newstate.pubg.com/en/redemption
  • Enter the coupon code in the first dialogue box
  • Enter the user ID in the second dialogue box 
  • Check the box below both the boxes
  • Click on redeem and check the in-game mailbox 
