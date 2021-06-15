R6 North Star New Season Is Live: Know About The Changes And Patch Times

Quick links:
IMAGE: Ubisoft
The North Star update for Rainbow Six Siege is now available for download on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and next-generation consoles. Depending on your platform, the download size varies between 4GB and 6GB. Also included in this new season of Rainbow Six is a reworked Favela map as well as a new operator named Thunderbird.
Rainbow Six Siege's next season will be released on Monday, June 14, according to developers Ubisoft. While the new update will be released in hourly intervals across PS4, Xbox One, next-gen platforms, and PC, the dev team expects to deploy it in a cohesive manner. During Year 6 Season 2, Thunderbird will take centre stage and is likely to be quite popular.
Unlike other new operators that have recently appeared on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and next-gen platforms, Thunderbird will provide some useful techniques and will be a speedy defender. Thunderbird will also include a Kona Station, which is a brand-new feature. The Station possesses significant healing abilities, and it will be interesting to see how they interact with Thunderbird's Nitro Cells and Impact Grenade.
The latest patch fixes a large number of bugs from all places of the game. Bugs from level design, from operators, user experience, gameplay and a lot more. The download size on Ubisoft Connect is 6 GB, on Steam it is 4 GB, on Xbox One it is 4 GB, on Xbox Series X it is 5 GB, on PS4 it is 4 GB and on PS5 it is 4 GB. Below mentioned are some of the most important fixes: