R6 North Star New Season Is Live: Know About The Changes And Patch Times

The North Star update for Rainbow Six Siege is now available for download on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and next-generation consoles. Depending on your platform, the download size varies between 4GB and 6GB. Also included in this new season of Rainbow Six is a reworked Favela map as well as a new operator named Thunderbird.

North Star Patch Notes

Rainbow Six Siege's next season will be released on Monday, June 14, according to developers Ubisoft. While the new update will be released in hourly intervals across PS4, Xbox One, next-gen platforms, and PC, the dev team expects to deploy it in a cohesive manner. During Year 6 Season 2, Thunderbird will take centre stage and is likely to be quite popular.

Unlike other new operators that have recently appeared on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and next-gen platforms, Thunderbird will provide some useful techniques and will be a speedy defender. Thunderbird will also include a Kona Station, which is a brand-new feature. The Station possesses significant healing abilities, and it will be interesting to see how they interact with Thunderbird's Nitro Cells and Impact Grenade.

The Latest R6 Patch Focuses on Bug Fixes

The latest patch fixes a large number of bugs from all places of the game. Bugs from level design, from operators, user experience, gameplay and a lot more. The download size on Ubisoft Connect is 6 GB, on Steam it is 4 GB, on Xbox One it is 4 GB, on Xbox Series X it is 5 GB, on PS4 it is 4 GB and on PS5 it is 4 GB. Below mentioned are some of the most important fixes:

LEVEL DESIGN FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps. FIXED – Various defuser planting and retrieval issues in specific areas on maps. FIXED - Exploitable gaps in various map areas. FIXED – Multiple clipping, collision, destruction, and asset issues on various maps. FIXED – Multiple lighting issues on various maps. BANK FIXED – While sprinting, Operators are unable to vault over 1F Tellers counter on Bank map. BORDER FIXED – Collision issues with windows between 1F Tellers and 1F Waiting Room on Border map. FIXED – Bulletproof camera's view is obscured when deployed on a server in 1F Server Room on Border map. CONSULATE FIXED – Players can glitch through the van in B Garage on Consulate map. FAVELA FIXED – A pixel peak is present between 2F Mezzanine Stairs railing and east wall on Favela map. FIXED – Incorrect compass location is displayed at southeast end of EXT Back Alley on Favela map. FIXED – LOD issue on wood planks around wall that's east of EXT Football Field on Favela map. FIXED – Operators can get stuck between the wooden beams and car battery on Favela map. FIXED – Operators can get stuck between the plant pot and trash bin on Favela map.



