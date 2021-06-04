Raid An Artifact In Fortnite: Here's How To Complete This Fortnite Weekly Challenge

Quick links:
IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER
Fortnite has been one of the top battle royal games in the industry for a long time. They have created one of the best environments for the players to play the game, with a whole community that backs the game. It additionally provides seasonal updates to the game with many major features that are added through these updates. The latest season is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Primal and it is back with new weekly challenges for the players. Many are wondering about how to raid an artifact in Fortnite.
The last week of Fortnite Challenges has arrived and one of the week 12 challenges needs the players to raid Artifacts from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle. The players need to acquire two Artifacts, one from each location. The issue the players have been facing is deducing the locations of these artifacts in the designated POIs. There are 3 artifacts stored in both of the locations and the players just need to obtain one from each. Check out the Artifact locations in both the Fortnite POIs below:
Fortnite Season 6 Weekly Challenges for the 12th week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below: