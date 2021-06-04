Raid An Artifact In Fortnite: Here's How To Complete This Fortnite Weekly Challenge

Fortnite has been one of the top battle royal games in the industry for a long time. They have created one of the best environments for the players to play the game, with a whole community that backs the game. It additionally provides seasonal updates to the game with many major features that are added through these updates. The latest season is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Primal and it is back with new weekly challenges for the players. Many are wondering about how to raid an artifact in Fortnite.

How to raid an artifact in Fortnite?

The last week of Fortnite Challenges has arrived and one of the week 12 challenges needs the players to raid Artifacts from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle. The players need to acquire two Artifacts, one from each location. The issue the players have been facing is deducing the locations of these artifacts in the designated POIs. There are 3 artifacts stored in both of the locations and the players just need to obtain one from each. Check out the Artifact locations in both the Fortnite POIs below:

Stealthy Stronghold

Artifact 1: The players will have to head towards the building which has a tree growing out of it. The artifact is hidden at the base of this tree.

Artifact 2: In the northeast area of the POI, the players will come across a small crumbling wall. The artifact is located behind this wall.

Artifact 3: Towards the west of this POI, the players will come across a set of stone stairs. The artifact is located under this set of stone stairs.

Coral Castle

Artifact 1: The players will have to visit the center of the castle. This Artifact is located inside a pool in this location.

Artifact 2: The second artifact is also located underwater but in a different area of the POI. Players should head towards the north of the POI to look for an arch that is partially submerged in water. The artifact is located under the arch.

Artifact 3: Towards the Northeast of the castle, the players will find a large rock, the Artifact is resting on top of this rock.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 12

Fortnite Season 6 Weekly Challenges for the 12th week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Visit the Zero Point (1)

Craft pistols (3)

Defeat a Spire Guardian (1)

Hunt predators (3)

Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops (1)

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops (1)

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle (2)

Legendary Challenge

Spend gold bars (150, 300, 450, 600, 750)

IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER