Red Dead Online Can Now Be Played Without PlayStation Plus Subscription

Red Dead Redemption 2 and its online version have been trending since it has been made free to play with a PlayStation Now subscription. This was a great way to create interest around the game just before announcing the new update for Red Dead Online. A number of different features and additions have been made with the Blood Money update. Initially, the players were required to have an active Playstation Plus subscription but it has now been removed. The makers have made Red Dead Online available for all the players and this has certainly got the gaming community excited. So here is all the information about playing Red Dead Online without a Playstation Plus subscription.

Red Dead Online drops PlayStation Plus requirement

Rockstar Games have now dropped the Playstation Plus subscription as a necessity to play the game. This is done mostly as a promotional activity for the new Red Dead Online Blood Money update. Keep in mind that this will only be available till July 26. After that, the players will again need the PS Plus service to access online gaming on this Rockstar Games release. The makers had already made the game free to play for the Playstation Now subscription. Other users will need to spend about £17.99 to play the game easily. Apart from this, a lot of new content has been released with Blood Money. Here are all the new changes and features that have been added to the game.

The makers have managed to add the new NVIDIA DLSS to the game and it will be beneficial for all GeForce gamers. The feature helps the players to enjoy the details and features of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. This is done by closing the gap between the graphics horsepower that is required while playing the game. Some machine learning has also been applied to this update that upscales games at a much slower frame rate but the performance changes depending on the model. Apart from this, there has been no official statements about the new update. Thus keep an eye out for any latest updates on Rockstar Games’ official social media handles.