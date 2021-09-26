Last Updated:

Resident Evil New Game Updates: Capcom Shocks Nintendo Insiders With Their Showcase

Resident Evil new game was not announced during Capcom's Nintendo Direct showcase and the gamers want to know why. Here's all we know about the upcoming RE game

Resident Evil

IMAGE: RESIDENTEVIL.CAPCOM/ INSTAGRAM


Capcom shocked the gaming community after they failed to release a new Resident Evil game. Even though they managed to make several viewers happy with updates about their classic Monster Hunter franchise, the community was disappointed to not hear anything about the game. According to comicbook.com, a well-known Nintendo insider was also "surprised" to see Capcom make a last-minute change of not releasing their Resident Evil new game. Capcom was recently seen at the Nintendo Direct live stream that showed off an exciting line of Nintendo Switch games scheduled to release soon. 

Capcom takes over the community with their missing Resident Evil game

The Nintendo insider, Samus Hunter had also acknowledged this leak about an upcoming Resident Evil game and had also hinted at an October release for it. Samus also shared a post on his Twitter that read, “MISSING: RESIDENT EVIL. This surprised me, it seems like capcom switched the RE announcements with MH. In the plans, it was slated to be announced this month, but probably between RE VIII DLC and COVID delays they moved it a few months and from the TGS lineup seems to be MH centric.” Of course, there is no official statement about the release of a new game or a remake of Resident Evil 4 and the gamers are hoping that some information about the game should be released soon. 


Apart from this, Capcom has released a short teaser to showcase their Monster Hunter Rise Subreak Expansion during Nintendo Direct. The expansion is going to release in Summer 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC.  Makers also shocked the gamers with the introductions of a PC version for Monster Hunter Rise. They have never released a PC version of their Monster Hunter game so several gamers are expecting a lot from Capcom with this expansion. No other details were released during the Nintendo Direct about the Sunbreak expansion. But details about the game’s release and gameplay features are anticipated to be released before the end of 2021. Till then keep an eye out for any updates on Capcom's oficial social media handle.

