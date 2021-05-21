Resident Evil Reverse Release Date, Playable Characters And More

Resident Evil Reverse is an upcoming game that was planned to be released along with the Resident Evil Village bundle. This game has become a trending topic amongst the gamers recently. Thus they have been trying to find information related to Resident Evil Reverse release date, characters and more. So here is some information about the game that can help these players. Read more about Resident Evil Reverse release date and more.

Resident Evil Reverse

The makers of Resident Evil Reverse have certainly managed to get the attention of their audience easily with their OTS multiplayers game. This game will feature all the famous and iconic characters from the famous Resident Evil franchise. The players fight against their friends using the Resident Evil Reverse multiplayer option. In this game, a total of four to six players will be put in to compete in a deathmatch against their friends and will be given different weapons and items. Unfortunately, the makers have not yet released the official Resident Evil Reverse release date till now. Rumours suggest that the game will be out by the mid of 2021. Until then waiting in for more information about the game is the best option one has. Apart from this, here is also a list of Resident Evil Reverse characters that can be picked up by the players.

Playable Characters (Humans)

Humans

Chris Redfield

Jill Valentine

Leon Scott Kennedy

Claire Redfield

Ada Wong

HUNK

Playable Characters (Bioweapons)

Fat Molded

Hunter Gamma (γ)

Jack Baker

Nemesis-T Type

Tyrant T-103 (Super Tyrant)

Makes have now released the new Resident Evil Village and the players are loving it. The makers had initially planned to release this multiplayer game along with this new RE 8 but there has been a noticeable delay in its release date. The latest game continues the story of Ethan Winters and the new game has brought this famous character into a new locale. This game is basically set in an eponymous village in a fictional Eastern European country. The game’s story starts when Ethan, his wife and Rose were attacked by a paramilitary team, led by RE mainstay Chris Redfield. This team kills Ethan’s wife, Mia and takes their child Rose as a hostage. This triggers Ethans who sets out on a hunt for his daughter. Finish the game to know the complete story. The game has certiainly managed to get positive reviews from the players as well as the critics.

