Resident Evil Village: Beware Of Scam Emails Claiming To Provide Early Access To The Game

Resident Evil is one of the most loved horror games of all time and a new sequel Resident Evil: Village is in the works. It is developed and published by Capcom and will serve as the 10th major instalment in the entire Resident Evil series, and is going to be a direct sequel to the previous title - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard along with having an online multiplayer mode known as Resident Evil RE: Verse. Resident Evil Village got announced during the PS5 reveal event that took place in June 2020.

Capcom Resident Evil Village

Right when the release date for Resident Evil Village is near (scheduled for release on May 7, 2021, for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S), Capcom has given a warning to everyone informing that there is an ongoing Resident Evil Village phishing scam that is claiming to provide early access to this title.

These are the scam emails that are circulating on the internet which claim to have Early Access invitations for Resident Evil Village but the users need to be wary as there is no such early access provided by the company themselves and instead these are phishing attempts by some unknown unauthorized third party. The developers have strictly given a warning to all its users and player base that whoever receives emails like these should never reply or download any files that are included in the mail as an attachment. It is best to delete such mails as soon as you see them.

As for the date on which Resident Evil Village is going to be released, it is scheduled for 7th May 2021 and this will be available for all the major gaming platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. Along with this, this upcoming title is also going to have an online multiplayer mode known as Resident Evil RE: Verse. Previously Capcom had also held a closed beta test for this online multiplayer mode Resident Evil Re: Verse but as of now, there is no news about the same for Resident Evil Village.