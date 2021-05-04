Resident Evil Village Release Date: When Is The Game Available For Preload On Xbox And PS?

Capcom is developing and publishing Resident Evil Village, a survival horror game. It is the tenth key Resident Evil instalment and a narrative sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017). Resident Evil RE: Verse, an online multiplayer mode, is also included. It will be released on May 7, 2021, for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia, and was revealed at the PlayStation 5 reveal event in June 2020. Continue reading the article to know more about it along with the Resident Evil Village preload and Embargo.

Resident Evil Village Release Date

Resident Evil Village will be released in four editions: Standard Edition, Collector's Edition, Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle. You will get bonus content like Mr Racoon Weapon Charm and Survival Resources Pack if you pre-order Resident Evil Village before May 6.

The entire game is included in the Resident Evil Village Standard Edition, and pre-orders on PS4 and PS5 include the Resident Evil Village Mini Soundtrack. The main game, Resident Evil Village Mini Soundtrack, and Trauma Pack DLC are all included in the Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition.

Resident Evil Village Embargo and Preload

If you want to play Resident Evil Village until it comes out on May 7, 2021, you must first make sure you've pre-ordered the game. Preloading games has become a necessary part of the gaming experience, with many triple-A games ranging in size from 20GB to 100GB (Like that of COD Warzone). It's critical for players to be able to play as soon as a game is posted. RE: Village is no exception, and with a file size approaching 30GB, players may want to prepare for the game's May 7 update. For the Xbox players, the game is currently available for preload and Playstation players will be able to preload starting May 5th with no news about PC players.

Resident Evil Village PC system requirements

Minimum PC requirements: CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti w/ 4GB VRAM or AMD Radeon RX 560 w/ 4GB VRAM RAM: 8GB

Recommended PC requirements: CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 RAM: 16GB



Image Source: Capcom