Returnal Secret Ending: Here Are The Steps To Trigger The Returnal True Ending

Returnal is ending up being the game to have this month. This new game depends on the excursion of a space traveler called Selene, who has arrived on a Shape-Shifting planet. Players have to play through this journey and make their way through various conditions and foes to effectively arrive at the end. This profound and dim story will assist the players in figuring out how to beat a planet that is living and changing each second. Many players wish to learn about Returnal Secret Ending.

Returnal Secret Ending

Returnal is a special game by Sony, there’s no other with similar gameplay or premise. Players have to play with Selene through a time loop journey, where they have to start from the beginning whenever they are defeated. The players have to survive on a planet that is living and constantly changing, they have to create a relationship with this planet in order to overcome the hurdles. The game, as confusing as it is, has a typical ending. Returnal True ending has to be unlocked by completing a series of tasks beforehand. Check out how to unlock Returnal true ending below:

First, the players will have to beat the game and see the normal Returnal ending by completing Act 2.

The players will have to then find 6 Sunface Fragments across every Biome in the game. The locations of these fragments are random, and the players will have to find them across several rooms in each Biomes. Players don’t need to collect all the Fragments in a single run, they can do so across multiple runs.

After gathering all the Sunface Fragments, the players will need to complete the House Sequences in the first and the second act. These sequences need to be completed in order and if the players fail to gather all the fragments, they won’t be able to move ahead with the sequences.

The final act of the House Sequences will take the players to a room. In this room, there is a crucial item that players need to collect in order to achieve the Secret Returnal Ending. The item they need to collect is a car key.

Then the players will have to play through the second act of Returnal again and defeat Ophion the sea monster. After defeating the boss the players will come across a sedan at the bottom of the crater. They will need to use the car key on this sedan to trigger the Returnal Secret ending.

Promo Image Source: PlayStationEU Twitter