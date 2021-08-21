Rings In Sky Pokemon Go: Sword & Shield Event, What will Portals in Sky do?

As the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Part 3 has begun from Saturday, 20 August, players are noticing strange rings in the air above the map. These rings have also appeared in the past on the closing day of Pokemon Go Gest 2021 and along with the Ultra Unlock bonus week trailer. For those who are wondering about the rings of the sky in Pokemon Go, these rings are portals in space created by a Pokemon.

Rings in sky Pokemon Go; who is creating them?

As stated earlier, the mysterious rings in the sky are created by a mythical Pokemon called Hoopa, who has the ability to alter space. This gives it the ability to teleport items in space and does so by passing items through its hoop. The alternate form of Hoopa is called Hoopa Unbound and it has the ability to summon powerful and legendary Pokemons. The underlying concept of the rings in the sky in Pokemon Go is the arrival of new Pokemons into the game with the help of Hoopa, who has teleported them into this world.



What are the rings in the sky in Pokemon Go?

The rings are a non-playable asset and cannot be controlled or interacted with by the player, and hence, their only purpose in the game is to provide a story for the appearance of new Pokemons. However, considering that the rings are created by Hoopa, it can be speculated that the mythical Pokemon will be added to the game soon. As the Ultra Unlock event ends on 31 August, the rings might remain in the game until then.

How to complete Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Pokemon Go?

Step 1

Send 5 gifts to a friend (5 Great Balls)

Catch 8 Pokémon (5 Razz Berries)

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket grunts (Pikachu encounter)

Reward: 10 Poke Balls, 888 XP, 5 Ultra Balls

Step 2

Power up Pokémon 5 times (10 Super Potion)

Catch 10 Pokémon (5 Revives)

Battle in Go Battle League (Meowth Encounter)

Reward: 10 Ultra Balls, 888 XP

Step 3

Evolve 2 Pokémon (5 Pinap Berry)

Catch 5 normal-type Pokémon (Galarian Meowth encounter)

Defeat 4 Team Go Rocket grunts (Butterfree encounter)

Reward: 15 Poké Balls, 888 XP, 5 Ultra Balls

Step 4

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon (Skwovet encounter)

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon (Galarian Farfetch’d encounter)

Win a raid (Gengar encounter)

Reward: 10 Great Balls, 888 XP, 5 Ultra Balls

Step 5

Earn 12 hearts with your buddy (Wooloo encounter)

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon (Galarian Stunfisk encounter)

Win a raid in under 60 seconds (Snorlax encounter)

Reward: 25 Poké Balls, 1 Rare Candy, 5 Ultra Balls