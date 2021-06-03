Riot Games Has Announced That A Valorant Mobile Version Is In Development

Riot Games is one of the top game developers in the industry. They are responsible for huge titles such as League of Legends and Valorant. Valorant is just celebrating its one-year anniversary and the game has been a huge success. Riot Games doesn’t want Valorant to be an exclusive PC property and they are looking to venture out into the handheld section of the gaming industry. Riot Games planning to release a Valorant mobile version, and the players want to learn more about it.

Valorant Mobile Version

Valorant is a free-to-play, first-person, tactical shooter for PC, in one year’s time, it has become one of the most popular shooter games on the platform. Valorant isn’t available on the console platform yet but has jumped on the idea of mobile gaming. Many other famous shooting franchises such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, Apex Legends have all come up with their own mobile version of the games. Valorant developers have announced that a mobile version of the game is in full-scale development.

Valorant developer Anna Donlon has mentioned that their Mobile version of the game is not meant to be a port for the PC version. Both the PC version of the game and the mobile version will exist in two different universes. The developers are aiming to provide a unique experience for the mobile installment of Valorant. The developer has also mentioned that they are planning a console version of the game too, but they are skeptical about how efficient this game would be with the precise aiming mechanics when the player is held back due to the controller system in consoles.

Valorant Give Back Bundle

Valorant has come up with a new and innovative way to involve the players and to give back to society. Their Give Back Bundle has few stages that the players need to participate in. The first stage is the voting stage, players will have to vote for which skins they desire from the 2nd to the 7th of June to come back to the game. The vote skin winners will be announced on the 16th of June. From the 22nd of June to the 8th of July players can purchase the bundle which was the highest voted. 50% of the proceedings from weapons skins purchase and 100% of the proceedings from accessories purchase will be going towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with Impact Assets.

IMAGE: PLAYVALORANT TWITTER