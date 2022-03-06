Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes For March 2022: How To Redeem New Codes?

All Star Tower Defense is a defence-type video game wherein instead of weapons, players use anime characters. The game claims a massive fanbase among Roblox players as it allows them to play as their favourite anime character. The game works in the same manner by which other Tower defence video games function- players have to defend from the incoming attack by placing towers with the help of resources, which is the in-game currency of the game.

In Roblox All Star Tower Defense, players will gain coins, experience points and gems by winning against other players. However, as a player advances across levels, it gets difficult to unlock more resources that are required to make the necessary upgrade. Hence, players might need to search for Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes, which are an alpha-numeric sequence that can unlock a slew of resources like gems, gold and experience points. Keep reading to know more about the Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes for March 2022.

Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes for March 2022

-ASTDDevs - redeem 500 gems, 500 gold, EXP IV

world2ishere - redeem 500 gold and 300 gems

themadao - redeem 1000 gems, 750 gold, and 1 EXP IV

1mgroupmembers - redeem 800 gems and 800 gold

How to redeem Roblox All Star Tower Defense codes

Launch the All Star Tower Defense system in the game and wait until it loads

On the top right concern of the screen, click on the gear icon

In the text box that shows up, enter one of the four Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes for March 2022

In Roblox All Star Tower Defense, there are a total of six game models. The first mode is the Story Mode which allows players to experience the campaign of the game. The second mode is called Infinite Match mode which allows players to survive as many waves of enemy attacks as possible. Then there are other modes such as Trials, Raids and Challenges that allow players to play trials, play with eight other players and challenge other players respectively. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Roblox All Star Tower Defense and other gaming news.