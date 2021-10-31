Roblox Down: Company identifies outage cause; issues statement on maintenance work

In what appears to be the longest outage ever, Roblox has recently said that it has identified an underlying cause of the outage. The tweet was published from Roblox's official Twitter handle at 02:38 AM on October 31, 2021. Apparently, the online gaming platform has been down for more than 48 hours. Players around the world are anxious as there is no definite timeline as to when Roblox will be back up online.

The official statement of the platform declares that it has identified an underlying internal cause of the outage. However, Roblox Corporation has yet not revealed the cause of the outage. Further, Roblox Corporations is in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running as soon as possible. Keep reading to know more about Roblox Corporation working on the current outage. As of 11:30 PM IST on October 31, 2021, Roblox is down.

We believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage. We’re in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running ASAP. Thanks for your patience. — Roblox (@Roblox) October 30, 2021

Roblox is not down due to an external intrusion

According to a report by The Verge, Roblox says that "We believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage with no evidence of an external intrusion." While this might put a stop to rumours about the platform being hacked, the platform has not revealed the actual cause of the longest outage ever. The platform has also clarified that it is not experiencing any issues because of its collaboration with Chipotle, wherein the platform was running a promotion and giving away a free burrito.

When will Roblox be back up?

A popular question on the social media platform among the gaming community would be - is Roblox still down? Yes, the platform is still down and there is no official confirmation as to when will Roblox be back up. In the meanwhile, the Twitter page that is posting updates on the outage, Roblox Status has gained over 40,000 followers on the microblogging platform and is also encouraging users to participate in Roblox's Discord servers for staying updated and discuss issues. Given that the platform has identified a cause that is causing problems, it might be able to figure out a solution soon and Roblox will be back online. Stay tuned for more gaming news.