Roblox Down: What Happened To Roblox Today? Read All About Roblox Login Issues

As reported on social media platforms and down detector, Roblox has been down since around 04:00 AM IST this morning (October 29, 2021). According to a tweet by Roblox Status on 06:23 AM, the outrage has lasted for over two hours and engineers have not been able to identify a cause yet. Another tweet by the same account confirms that players are not able to access their Roblox accounts, as the global player count on the platform has reduced by 1,000,000 players.

While the official account of the online gaming platform on Twitter has not released any information yet, thousands of users have taken to social media to report issues. Previously, there had been some login issues on the platform but that was not as widespread and problematic as this one. Keep reading to know more about what happened to Roblox today, why is Roblox not working and more details.

⚠️ Looks like #Roblox is currently experiencing issues! We'll update you if we receive any further information. Services impacted: Games & Account Information.#RobloxDown ⚙️ — Roblox Status (@blox_status) October 28, 2021

Roblox down: What happened to Roblox today?

As mentioned on the Roblox Status Twitter handle, the investigation team is aware of the issue but has not identified a cause yet. Player count on the platform has decreased from over three million before the outage began to less than a million due to the outage this morning, one hour after the outage began. The global online gaming platform has marked the outage as a service disruption and many players across the world are experiencing issues with Roblox's services.

🔻 Seems that @Roblox has taken a big hit in terms of player counts. The lowest seen at the moment is 363,974 players. #Roblox #RobloxDown



Before the outage: 3,375,236

During the outage (now): 363,974.



(Player count has dropped by 3,011,262) 😬 — Roblox Status (@blox_status) October 29, 2021

What issues are players experiencing on Roblox?

Authentication issues (logging in & randomly being logged out) with the website

Roblox Studio

Site content is not loading including images and audio

In-game content is not loading as intended

Game connection & errors

Thumbnail API is unavailable at the moment

Why is Roblox not working?

According to Down Detector, issues with Roblox have been reported since the early morning on October 29, 2021. At 04:52 AM this morning, there were 28,104 Roblox outage reports on Down Detector. Out of which, 55% were regarding issues with the website, 32% were regarding issues with login, and 12% were regarding server connection issues. While the official communication channels of the platform have not revealed a reason for the outage yet, users say that the company has not upgraded their servers. Additionally, multiple users have stated that the website went down due to a free burrito coupon being given in collaboration with Chipotle Mexican Grill. Stay tuned for latest updates on the Roblox down outage.