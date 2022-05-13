Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders surface online, looks identical to Galaxy Z Flip 3

South Korean tech giant Samsung is currently working on two foldable smartphones slated to be launched later in 2022. Recently, leaked images of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have surfaced online. As indicated in the leaked images, the smartphone has a similar design to its predecessor. While the front panel of the device has a punch-hole display along with an edge-to-edge display, the rear panel of the smartphone has a dual-camera setup and a small display. The bottom panel of the smartphone seems to have a Type-C port, along with the primary speaker grille and microphones.

The right panel of the smartphone seems to have the power button and the volume rockers while the left panel has a couple of antenna bands. Additionally, the top panel of the smartphone has a secondary noise cancellation microphone. Overall, the design is similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3, which might be disappointing for those who were anticipating a redesigned Galaxy Z Flip 4. While the renders are courtesy of known leakster OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles), they showcase the smartphone in only one colour, blue.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 might be identical to its predecessor

From what it looks like, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, except for the dimensions of the smartphone. However, the report mentions that the upcoming foldable will come in multiple colours. The smartphone is expected to launch later this year, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to Mukul Sharma, the Galaxy Z Flip 4's production has already begun in several Asian countries. Additionally, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5.

As seen in the tweet by IceUniverse attached below, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be slightly smaller than the Fold 3 in length but has a wider screen. Upon close observation, one can also see that the bezels on the Fold 4 are a tad bit smaller than those on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The resultant aspect ratio of the Galaxy Z Fold 4's display will be 6:5, instead of the 24.5:9 aspect ratio on the current model. Consequently, the Fold 4's secondary display is slightly smaller than that of the Fold 3 as well.