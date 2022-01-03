Samsung Reveals World's First 4K 240Hz Gaming Monitor Ahead Of CES 2022

Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, Samsung has revealed three new monitors that will be released during the CES 2022 and be available to purchase later this year. The three monitors announced by Samsung are the Odyssey Neo G8, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 and Samsung S8. While the Smart Monitor M8 will come with a web camera and Google Duo built-in, the Odyssey Neo G8 is the world's first monitor with 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. Keep reading to know more about the monitors revealed by Samsung.

CES 2022 is about to begin in no time. The global consumer electronics exhibition is scheduled to begin on January 5, 2022. At the event, the South Korean company is expected to reveal more details about its display line-up for 2022 at the CES 2022. Additionally, the company is also expected to announce the Galaxy S21 FE at the event. Apart from Samsung, Intel is expected to launch processors with high-performance laptops and gaming.

Samsung reveals three new monitors ahead of CES 2022

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is the world's first 4k 240Hz gaming monitor with a 1000R curvature. It will feature Samsung's mini LED technology which delivers improved details and brightness. The contrast ratio on the monitor is 1,000,000:1 and it has a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 also has one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports. More details, including the price and availability of the Samsung gaming monitor, will be revealed at the CES 2022.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 has a 4K resolution and a 32-inch screen. According to the official press release, the Smart Monitor M8 will come with "a dedicated video camera, that can be easily attached and detached with a magnetic method, is provided separately and a video solution app such as Google Duo is installed as a standard." The new monitor measures 11.4mm in thickness, which is one-third of the thickness of previous models.

Samsung S8 Monitor

The high-resolution Samsung gaming monitor is optimised for creators and designers. The monitor will be available in two screen sizes: 32-inch and 27-inch. According to the official press release, the Samsung S8 Monitor is the "world's first monitor that has been certified as glare-free by Underwriters Laboratories." Additionally, the monitor also has other certifications such as 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and a Video Electronics Standards Association DisplayHDR 600 certification.

Image: Samsung