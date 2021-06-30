Scuba Crystal Skin In Fortnite: Check Out The Details In This Guide

The Scuba Crystal Skin in Fortnite is an uncommon outfit from the undercover summerset section. Among all the new Fortnite Skins that were released in recent times, this is rumored to be highly powerful. This Crystal Skin is part of the Fortnite chapter 2 season 7. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of the Scuba Crystal Skin in Fortnite, the cosmetic details of the Scuba Crystal Skin, and more.

The cosmetic details of the Scuba Crystal Skin in Fortnite

Rarity, uncommon.

Type, outfit.

Availability, unreleased.

Category, female styles.

The complete details of Scuba Crystal Skin in Fortnite

There are so many new Fortnite Skins coming to the game and the Scuba Crystal Skin is one among them. Many veteran players of Fortnite reckon that this will be the most popular Skin in the entire game. The unfortunate thing is that the Skin isn’t yet released into the game. Although this is the case, almost all players are keen to get this brand new Summer Crystal Fortnite equipment. Some veteran players even reported that the release of the Scuba Crystal Skin is pretty soon. Actually, chapter 2 of season 7 has begun wonderfully well and the release of new Skins is going to make this game even more interesting. The Scuba Crystal Skin is definitely no doubt will be a hot item in the Fortnite Item Shop. There is also speculation that the Scuba Crystal skin will be a part of a bundle. This includes several items.

Because i like predicting bundle prices:



Have my predictions of the upcoming item shop bundles:

(at least some that i care about lol)

The Brat: 1500

Scuba Crystal: 1100

Nitrojerry: 2600

Midsummer Midas: 1800 pic.twitter.com/dsXuOCwhwn — Λίνκ (@Lazy_1nk) June 23, 2021

The Tweet above clearly indicates the items that will be available as part of the Scuba Crystal bundle. There will be a skin, back bling, an amazing harvesting tool, and a fantastically designed loading screen. The price details of the bundle aren’t yet revealed by either its developers or any of the official leakers. The simplest way to get the Scuba Crystal Skin is to purchase it when it's available in the game. Please note that you don’t want to be using any shortcuts to get the Scuba Crystal Skin in Fortnite. This is purely because the publisher of this game tracks the game and its players to figure out any glitches and whether any shortcut methods are used to get a certain feature from the game. If they found out anything suspicious, then you will be banned from playing the game.

The release date of Scuba Crystal Skin in Fortnite

