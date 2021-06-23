Sea Of Thieves Tall Tales Guide: Here Are All The Sea Of Thieves Tall Tales In Order

The Sea of Thieves developers have created a vast open-world for the players with the opportunities to explore new areas, uncover secrets, fight against enemies and so much more. Sea of Thieves also has a quest system which is referred to as Tall Tales in the game. There are several Tall Tales that players will compete with a variety of areas to visit, enemies to defeat, and treasure to loot. Many players wish to learn the Sea of Thieves tall tales guide.

Sea of Thieves Tall Tales guide

The entire story experience that players can gather from the Sea of Thieves is achieved through the Tall Tales. These Tall Tales are extensive and deep with intriguing tasks. The players will have to use lore and paintings to decipher locations and other things. They will have to solve complex puzzles, piece together mysterious journals, and also beat some of the strongest bosses. 5 Sea of Thieves new tall Tales has been added in the season 3 update. These 5 Sea of Thieves new Tall Tales will revolve around Jack Sparrow and the Pirates of the Caribbean. The players should approach the Sea of Thieves Tall Tales in Order. Check out the list of Sea of Thieves Tall Tales in order below:

The Shroudbreaker

The Cursed Rogue

The Legendary Storyteller

Stars of a Thief

Wild Rose

Art of the Trickster

The Fate of the Morningstar

Revenge of the Morningstar

Shores of Gold

How to start Tall Tales Sea of Thieves?

Many players are having a hard time figuring out how to start Tall Tales Sea of Thieves. Tall Tales are in contrast to different Quests as they are started by casting a vote at their individual Tale Books found next to explicit NPCs. These areas are set apart on the Map Table with Map Markers showing the Tale's symbol which can be associated with when the map is zoomed in to them. These Markers can be flipped in the Game Options. More data on where to start any particular Tall Tale is additionally noted on the "More Info" page while drifting over singular Tales in the Tall Tales tab in the Reputation Menu.

A functioning Tall Tale will show up on the boat's Voyage Table, where the group would then be able to cast a vote to drop the Tale. At the point when Crew individuals have arrived at a Checkpoint of a Tall Tale, they can likewise put these Tales up for a vote at the Voyage Table, as opposed to the Tale Book. Teams can have one Voyage and one Tall Tale active on the Voyage Table at a time. A few Tales necessitate that a player should finish a previous Tall Tale before they may start a decision in favour of it. This limitation is per player, and another crewmate who meets the prerequisites may start the actual vote.

