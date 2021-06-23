Sea Of Thieves The Sunken Pearl Guide: Here's A Walkthrough For This Tall Tale

Sea of Thieves is an enormous open-world game where the players will investigate and take a shot at new and energizing undertakings while assuming the part of a Pirate. The players of the game can investigate a huge open world of pristine islands, submerged boats, and strange ancient rarities. They can search out lost fortune, face reviled Skeleton Captains, and secure valuable Trading Company payload. Many players wish to check out the Sea of Thieves the Sunken Pearl Guide.

Sea of Thieves the Sunken Pearl Guide

The second Sea of Thieves Tall Tales that the players will come across is the Sunken Pearl quest. Players have been facing a lot of trouble in this Sea of Thieves Tall Tales, the Sunken Pearl Walkthrough will help the players glide through this Tall Tale. In this quest, the players and their crew will have to deep dive into the Sunken Kingdom. In this area, the players have to find and acquire Jack Sparrow’s Infamous Compass. This Infamous Compass was lost by Jack Sparrow and has now been captured on the Black Pearl. The compass has been chained and is guarded by Sirens, the rulers of the Sunken Kingdom. Check out the Sunken Pearl Tall Tale Guide below:

Once the players reach the Sunken Kingdom, they will have to explore the area until they find Siren Statues. Interacting with these statues will play a Siren Song in the game. The players will have to solve a puzzle with these songs and once it is solved, the water level of the area should rise, which will allow the players to check out new areas.

When the players reach the open water, they should follow the trail of debris that will lead them to the Black Pearl. The Black Pearl has been chained to the seafloor. The players will have to use the new breathing tool that they receive during this Tall Tale to stay for longer underwater. The players should interact with the bubbles in the area to refill their oxygen meter.

The players will have to find the key to the Captain's Cabin in the Black Pearl. This key is stuck in the clutches of an Ocean Crawler. The players should then enter the Captain's Cabin and they will find a glowing object sitting on the table, this is Jack Sparrows Infamous Compass.

IMAGE: SEAOFTHIEVES TWITTER