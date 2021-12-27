Shiny Fearow Pokemon Go: Where to find, how to catch, evolution, movesets and more

Fearow is a normal-flying type Pokemon in Pokemon Go. It is the evolutionary form of Spearow. Fearow's long next and elongated beak helps trainers in recognising the Pokemon. It has a maximum CP of 1,997 and catches its prey in soil or water. Pokemons such as Heraross, Breloom, Virizion, Lotad, Lombre, Paras, Parasect are vulnerable to Fearow. However, the Pokemon is weak against ice, electric and rock type Pokemons. Ahead of the New Year's event in Pokemon Go, trainers are excited to find and catch the Pokemon. Additionally, they might be able to catch a Shiny Fearow during the event.

Where to find Shiny Fearow in Pokemon Go?

During the Pokemon Go New Year's event, Fearow will be appearing more in the wild, increasing the chances of a trainer coming across one. In addition, the chances of a trainer finding a Shiny Fearow will be higher as well. However, in order to catch a Shiny Fearow, Pokemon Go Players first need to find one. Since Fearow is a normal-type Pokemon, it is highly likely to spawn at locations such as a university or a college campus, stadiums, offices and other such locations. It is at these locations that players will also be able to find a Shiny Fearow.

How to catch Shiny Fearow in Pokemon Go?

Just like other Pokemons in the game, a player needs to find a Fearow in the wild and catch it. The catching process involves flicking a Poke Ball at the Pokemon. As and when a Pokemon is near a player, the smartphone gives haptic feedback and the Pokemon starts appearing on the map. Similarly, a player will need to explore the locations mentioned above where the probability of finding a Shiny Fearow is the maximum and catch it. However, if a player needs to defeat Fearow in a battle, Pokemons that are strong against Fearow include Darmanitan, Thundurus, Zekrom, Rampardos, Deoxys.

Fearow best moveset in Pokemon Go

Fearow best moveset in Pokemon Go includes offensive attacks like Peck and Sky attack with 12 dps and 48 dps respectively. The Fearow best moveset in Pokemon Go also includes defensive attacks such as Peck and Sky Attack. It is important to note that the Pokemon is resistant to other Pokemon types such as bugs, grass, ground, and ghost. Fearow Pokemon evolution guide involves two Pokemons: Fearow evolves from Spearow for 50 candies.

Image: pokemon.gameinfo